Partly To Generally Cloudy In Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Province

Nov. 10, 2020, 7:15 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

