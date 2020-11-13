Weather Forecast For November 11: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

Nov. 13, 2020, 7:10 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

Nepal-UK Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Concluded
Nov 13, 2020
Today Is Kag Puja: First Day Of Yam Panchak
Nov 13, 2020
More Republicans Back Giving Biden Briefings
Nov 13, 2020
Nine Dead, 34 Injured In Baitadi Bus Accident
Nov 13, 2020
Dhanvantari Trayodashi 2020: The Day Of Father And Teacher of Ayurveda And The Physician Of Gods
Nov 12, 2020

