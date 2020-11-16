Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika 2020: 11:37 AM

The auspicious time for putting tika on the Bhaitika is at 11:37 am, according to the Nepal Calendar Determination Committee.

Today is the most important day of Tihar. It is being marked today with sisters offering tika to their brothers. Sisters throughout the country offer 'tika' to their brothers wishing them happiness, long life and prosperity on the occasion of Bhaitika. In return the brothers pledged to protect their sisters from all kinds of adversities.

On this day, brothers are seated at a specially anointed place around which a trail of mustard oil is drawn. The sisters then offer the brothers tika and garlands of 'Dubo' and 'Makhamali'.

After placing colourful tika on the foreheads of their brothers, sisters offer them a treat consisting varieties of sweets, walnut, spices and 'Sel', a special kind of bread cooked in oil.

Brothers also offer their sisters tika in return, wish them happiness and good luck, and give them presents.

The occasion commemorates a legendary event in which a sister has won a boon from "Yama", the deity of death that her brother would not die until the mustard oil is dried up and the garland of 'Dubo' and 'Makhamali' faded.

The Bhaitika tradition is so strong in Nepali society that even those who have no brothers or sisters of their own receive tika from others whom they regard as brothers and sisters.