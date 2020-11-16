Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika 2020: 11:37 AM

Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika 2020: 11:37 AM

Nov. 16, 2020, 8:19 a.m.

The auspicious time for putting tika on the Bhaitika is at 11:37 am, according to the Nepal Calendar Determination Committee.

Today is the most important day of Tihar. It is being marked today with sisters offering tika to their brothers. Sisters throughout the country offer 'tika' to their brothers wishing them happiness, long life and prosperity on the occasion of Bhaitika. In return the brothers pledged to protect their sisters from all kinds of adversities.

On this day, brothers are seated at a specially anointed place around which a trail of mustard oil is drawn. The sisters then offer the brothers tika and garlands of 'Dubo' and 'Makhamali'.

After placing colourful tika on the foreheads of their brothers, sisters offer them a treat consisting varieties of sweets, walnut, spices and 'Sel', a special kind of bread cooked in oil.

Brothers also offer their sisters tika in return, wish them happiness and good luck, and give them presents.

The occasion commemorates a legendary event in which a sister has won a boon from "Yama", the deity of death that her brother would not die until the mustard oil is dried up and the garland of 'Dubo' and 'Makhamali' faded.

The Bhaitika tradition is so strong in Nepali society that even those who have no brothers or sisters of their own receive tika from others whom they regard as brothers and sisters.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country, Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati Province
Nov 16, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 807 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 15, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs On 1477 New Cases, 2798 Recovery And 6 Deaths
Nov 15, 2020
Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika 2020: 11:37 AM On Monday
Nov 15, 2020
Gau Pooja 2020: Its Significance And Importance
Nov 15, 2020

More on Festivals and Culture

Bal Gopaleshwor Temple To Open Today For Devotees By Agencies 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Auspicious Time For Bhai Tika 2020: 11:37 AM On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Gau Pooja 2020: Its Significance And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Govardhan Puja, Gai Puja, Goru Puja And Mha Puja 2020: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Kukur Tihar 2020: Significant And Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Laxmi Puja 2020: Auspicious Time To Perform Laxmi Puja By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

England Fall To Belgium In The National League By Agencies Nov 16, 2020
India To Fly In Medical Staff, Ramp Up Testing Amid Rising Cases In Delhi By REUTERS Nov 16, 2020
Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country, Light To Moderate Rain In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 16, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 807 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs On 1477 New Cases, 2798 Recovery And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2020
Weather Forecasting For November 15: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75