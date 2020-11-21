417 MW Nalgad Storage Project Will Be A Back Bone Of Karnali Province: Minister Pun

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun directed concerned authorities to immediately start the preparation for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of 417 MW Nalgad Storage Hydropower Project.

Minister Pun directed all officials in a meeting attended by Minister Of Forest and Environment Shakti Bahadur Basnet, who represents Jajarkot, Chief Minister of Karnali Province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, Joint secretary of Ministry of Energy Prabin Raj Aryal, chairman of Nalgd Hydropower Company Mohan Raj Panta and Chief Executive Office Ram Gopal Malegu.

Minister Pun said that the time has come to present DPR. He asked concerned officials in delaying the preparation of DPR. Four years have already completed since MWH Consultant was chosen for the preparation of DPR. The government has signed an agreement to complete the DPR within 32 months.

He directed the project officials to complete the DPR immediately saying that the project is highly important to change the face of Karnali Province. He said that the government is working to manage foreign assistance for the project. Minister Pun said that the ministry has been discussing the project with JICA.

Minister of Forest and Environment Basnet said that there should not be any delay in implementing the project immediately. He said that he will facilitate to implementation of the project soon.

Chief Minister Shahi said that the provincial government is ready to provide all necessary support to implement the project. Chairman of the project Panta said that the DPR will be ready within a few months.