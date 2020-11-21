417 MW Nalgad Storage Project Will Be A Back Bone Of Karnali Province: Minister Pun

417 MW Nalgad Storage Project Will Be A Back Bone Of Karnali Province: Minister Pun

Nov. 21, 2020, 6 p.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun directed concerned authorities to immediately start the preparation for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of 417 MW Nalgad Storage Hydropower Project.

Minister Pun directed all officials in a meeting attended by Minister Of Forest and Environment Shakti Bahadur Basnet, who represents Jajarkot, Chief Minister of Karnali Province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, Joint secretary of Ministry of Energy Prabin Raj Aryal, chairman of Nalgd Hydropower Company Mohan Raj Panta and Chief Executive Office Ram Gopal Malegu.

Minister Pun said that the time has come to present DPR. He asked concerned officials in delaying the preparation of DPR. Four years have already completed since MWH Consultant was chosen for the preparation of DPR. The government has signed an agreement to complete the DPR within 32 months.

He directed the project officials to complete the DPR immediately saying that the project is highly important to change the face of Karnali Province. He said that the government is working to manage foreign assistance for the project. Minister Pun said that the ministry has been discussing the project with JICA.

Minister of Forest and Environment Basnet said that there should not be any delay in implementing the project immediately. He said that he will facilitate to implementation of the project soon.

Chief Minister Shahi said that the provincial government is ready to provide all necessary support to implement the project. Chairman of the project Panta said that the DPR will be ready within a few months.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 899 New Cases Of COVID-19
Nov 21, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 1674 New Cases, 2323 Recovery And 7 Deaths
Nov 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley’s Air Pollution Is Five Times Unhealthy Than WHO Recommendation
Nov 21, 2020
Favipiravir Shows Faster Viral Clearance In Mild Covid-19 Cases
Nov 21, 2020
Weather Forecast For November 21: Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki
Nov 21, 2020

More on Electricity and Energy

Private Party To Construct 132 MWTamor-Mewa Hydel Project In Taplejung By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
ICIMOD Supports Sustainable Hydropower Development In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 4 weeks ago
TANAHU HYDRPOWER Major Breakthrough By A Correspondent 2 months ago
Nepal’s New Electricity Bill Water For Power By Ramesh Bhushal 2 months, 3 weeks ago
Krishna Acharya Elected As President Of IPPAN By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months ago
Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Controversy: Egypt And Sudan For More Negotiations On Flow of Water In Nile By Agencies 4 months ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 899 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 1674 New Cases, 2323 Recovery And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2020
‘Anything Goes’ First By Hemang Dixit Nov 21, 2020
How Can The Problems Of Koshi Region Be Addressed Through A Nexus Perspective? By Pratik Poudel Nov 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley’s Air Pollution Is Five Times Unhealthy Than WHO Recommendation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2020
Favipiravir Shows Faster Viral Clearance In Mild Covid-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75