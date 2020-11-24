Western Disturbance Continues Over Sudur Paschim Province

Under the influence of Western Disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province partly cloudy and in the hilly regions of the rest of Province . According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair in the rest of the Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the central and western high mountainous regions.

During the night, there will be generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the terai areas of Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the central and western high mountaineous regions.