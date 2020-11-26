COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1614 New Cases, 1437 Recovery And 23 Deaths

With 1614 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 227640.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that in 9491 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1614 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1437 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 207998 the recovery rate is 92 percent.

As many as 23 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1412 There are 16793 are active cases in the country.