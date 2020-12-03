Kathmandu Valley Logs 561 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 561 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9289 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 561 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 561 cases, 435 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 80 in Lalitpur and 26in Bhaktapur.

With 1343 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 237589.