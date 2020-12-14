Kathmandu Valley Logs 333 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 333 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5423 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 333 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 333 cases, 246 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 56 in Lalitpur and 34 in Bhaktapur.

With 821 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 249244. Now, there are 273 in ICU and 54 in ventilator.