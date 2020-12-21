Kathmandu Valley Logs 311 New Cases Of COVID-19

Kathmandu Valley Logs 311 New Cases Of COVID-19

Dec. 21, 2020, 5:50 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 311 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 6351 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 311 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 311 cases, 235 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 55 in Lalitpur and21 in Bhaktapur.

With 742 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 254514.

