There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.
VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75