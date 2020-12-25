COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 608 New Cases, 892Recovery And 9 Deaths

With 608 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 257200.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4141 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 608 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 892 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 248292 the recovery rate is 96.53 percent.

As many as 9 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1816. There are 7092 are active cases in the country.