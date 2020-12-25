Supreme Court Orders Government To Submit Documents Regarding Dissolution

The Supreme Court ordered the Office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers and the President's Office to submit original documents related to the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) by January 3, 2021.

The five-member Constitutional Bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana issued the order while hearing the 14 writ petitions regarding the dissolution of HoR.

The HoR was dissolved on December 20 by President Bidya Devi Bhandari as per the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.