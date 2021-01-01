COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 426 New Cases, 748 Recovery And 8 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 426 New Cases, 748 Recovery And 8 Deaths

Jan. 1, 2021, 4:19 p.m.

With 426 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 261,019.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5225Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 426 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 748 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 253107 the recovery rate is 96.97 percent.

As many as 8 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1864. There are 6048 are active cases in the country.

