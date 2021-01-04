Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Earns Leading Luxury Hotel Resorts By SATA

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu announced today that it has been awarded with the “Leading Luxury Hotel / Resort” by South Asian Travel Award. The award was received on December 20, 2020 with the ceremony being conducted virtually on December 15, 2020.

This is the second consecutive win for the hotel to receive this award. Hyatt Regency Kathmandu is a distinct showcase of fine architecture and craftsmanship. The subtle fusion of creativity with novelty ensures modern-day comfort and convenience, with a flavor of the rich cultural heritage that Kathmandu is famous for. The entrance to the hotel is marked by life-sized mythological animals, welcome towers and beautifully carved niches.

The entire hotel is a blend of traditional Newari architecture with contemporary conveniences. Lifesize mythological animals believed to keep away evil spirits, welcome towers and beautifully carved niches mark the entrance, guiding you into the hotel. The Water Court comprises lotus ponds, as does the entire entrance to the lobby area, as ‘walking over water’ is considered auspicious and is a mark of respect to all our guests.

Located close to the International airport, Hyatt Regency Kathmandu offers various activities for families, with offerings like a 1,600-metre jogging track surrounding the hotel, 25-metre free-form L-shaped swimming pool, children's wading pool, babysitter on request, Very Important Baby programme, child-friendly menu and an outdoor whirlpool with three AstroTurf Tennis Courts for fitness-conscious guests.

There's also a designated kids' play area, 24-hour secured hotel perimeter and shopping malls available within a kilometre of radius. Located at S level, overlooking the Japanese garden, Club Oasis is spread over 1400 sq m and offers a tranquil retreat for the senses. It is a true experience of rejuvenation and relaxation for the body, mind and soul. “This is a momentous award for Hyatt Regency Kathmandu and a tribute to the management and associates who work so hard to meet the needs of our guests needs,” said Rajesh Ramdas, General Manager. About Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Hyatt Regency Kathmandu features 280 rooms and suites that enjoy views of either the Boudhanath Stupa or the hotel’s gardens and surrounding mountain ranges. All rooms are well equipped and spacious, with a private bathroom, a walk-in shower, an in-room safe and a mini-bar. Guests in Regency Club rooms and suites enjoy additional privileges and facilities, such as access to the spa, a dedicated concierge and evening cocktails and canapés. Four exciting restaurants and bars at the hotel also ensure the perfect dining experience with an array of cuisine options. The hotel offers over 938- square metres (10,100 square feet) of impressive meeting space, providing unparalleled business services to meet everyone’s needs. The hotel’s Club Oasis features a well-equipped fitness centre, a health and beauty spa, outdoor swimming pools, a whirlpool, tennis courts and a 1.6 kilometre (0.9 miles) jogging track.