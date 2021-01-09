Weather Forecast For January 9: Mainly Fai In Bagmati, Province 2 And Province 1

Weather Forecast For January 9: Mainly Fai In Bagmati, Province 2 And Province 1

Jan. 9, 2021, 7:09 a.m.

Under the influence of western disturbance,there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Metrological Forecasting division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country.

