COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 430 New Cases, 390 Recovery And 5 Deaths

Jan. 12, 2021, 4:16 p.m.

With 430 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 265698.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5300 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 430 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 390 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 258968 the recovery rate is 97. 61 percent.

As many as 5people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1932. There are 4408 are active cases in the country.

