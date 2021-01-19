Weather Forecasting For January 19: Partly Cloudy In Proinces 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

Weather Forecasting For January 19: Partly Cloudy In Proinces 1, Bagmati And Gandaki

Jan. 19, 2021, 7:12 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

