COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 336 New Cases, 226 Recovery And 4 Deaths

With 336 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 268646.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5030Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 336 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 226 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 262868 the recovery rate is 97.85 percent.

As many as 4 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with 3799 are active cases in the country.