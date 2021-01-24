Chief Minister Sher Dhan Rai Marries Former Miss Mangol Jangmu Sherpa

Chief Minister Sher Dhan Rai Marries Former Miss Mangol Jangmu Sherpa

Jan. 24, 2021, 5:26 p.m.

Chief Minister of Province 1 Sher Dhan Rai and former Miss Mangol Jangmu Sherpa hitched in a traditional Kirat ceremony at a party palace in Kathmandu. Sherpa won the title in 2018.

Chief Minister Rai is 49 and model Jangmu Sherpa is 23-year-old.

Sherdha-rai2-1536x1023.jpg

Chief Minister of Province 1 Sher Dhan Rai tied the knot with Miss Mangol Jangmu Sherpa on Sunday. The wedding was a close-knit affair with only family and close friends in attendance.

Chief Minister Rai will host a reception in Biratnagar. Rai hailed from Bhojpur and Sherpa is from Sankhuwasabha. It is reported that both of them have been in an affair for the last few months.

