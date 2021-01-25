Local To Register Baglung-Parbat Suspension Bridge In Guinness Records Begins

Jan. 25, 2021, 7:35 a.m.

The process of registering the 567 meters long suspension bridge linking Baglung and Parbat in the Guinness World Records has been initiated reports RSS.

According to RSS, the process began after the construction of the bridge over the Kaligandaki river, joining Ramrekha in Baglung municipality to Aduwabari in Kusma municipality-1, Parbat was completed and handed over.

The Suspension Bridge Division Office, Kathmandu handed over the bridge to Baglung municipality on January 16. According to senior engineer at the Office, Huma Kant Mishra, the record so far of a similar suspension bridge is 494 meters in Switzerland. Hence, this bridge could be the longest of the word.

The bridge with a height of 138 meters was built in two years at the cost of around Rs. 120 million reports national news agency.

Agencies

