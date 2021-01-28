Himalaya Airlines And Yeti Airlines Join Hands For Network Integration

Himalaya Airlines and Yeti Airlines have entered into a strategic business partnership for integration of network, expansion of sales growth and for gradual extension of support in e-commerce functionalities of both the companies. First agreement to this effect of Application Programming Interface (API) was signed by the representatives of both the companies at a small ceremony held today, January 27, 2021.

Himalaya Airlines is currently operating international flights to various destinations in Middle East Asia and South Asia whereas Yeti Airlines is a scheduled passenger airline operating flights to various domestic destinations in Nepal.

The agreement includes airlines inventory for ticket issuance & ancillary products and is aimed at facilitating different passenger segments of both the airlines making their products available in each other’s website for easy accessibility; however the implementation process will take some time for completion.

Speaking at the program, Vice President Mr. Vijay Shrestha said “ Today’s alliance is our first step towards the strategic partnership between Himalaya and Yeti to explore new avenues to expand businesses. Capitalizing on our digital tie up, we hope this agreement shall maximise sales & revenue potential. We look forward to engage in more meaningful partnerships in near future.”

Anoj Rimal – Chief Executive Officer of Yeti Airlines commented “Yeti Airlines is pleased and excited to have Himalaya Airlines as a partner which has certainly given a positive message to the business communities. With this partnership passengers of both the airlines get the added benefits. We are glad to have this opportunity to work together with Himalaya Airlines for widening the network.”

Himalaya Airlines and Yeti Airlines have significant potential to bring in resources, build trust amongst the passengers and create efficiency in upcoming days for both the companies. The partnership will also explore, adopt and promote innovative ideas for the potential passengers of both the airlines. Achieving these goals at each step will depend on the collaborative partnerships between stakeholders at various levels and stages of programmatic cycle - planning, implementation and monitoring.

Through the websites of both the airlines, passengers will get the benefit to book connecting flights of their choice both nationally and internationally in the selective destinations that Yeti Airlines, Tara Air and Himalaya Airlines operate the flights.

Himalaya Airlines, an international air carrier is a Nepal – China joint Venture established in August 2014. As the name ‘Himalaya’ symbolizes high mountains of Nepal, dedicated in service to uplift the name of the nation, Himalaya Airlines aspires to rise up in its name as a leading airline in South Asia. With the aim to excel in safety, on time performance (OTP) and most primarily, in service to its customers, H9 has already established itself in Nepal with high recognition.

Starting with one aircraft and one destination the Airlines has quickly moved its way to four aircraft and 7 destinations in a short span. The Airlines took off to its first destination: Doha, Qatar on May 31, 2016 and further expanded its network to other countries of Middle East Asia & South Asia: UAE, Malaysia, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh & China. H9 network currently includes: Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Doha, Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur, Beijing & Chongqing. Himalaya Airlines is the first and the only airline connecting Nepal to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with its historical connectivity to Dammam & currently is the only Nepali Airline operating flights to various prominent cities of China.

Himalaya Airlines currently has a fleet of three Airbus 320-214 configured with 180 all-economy seats and one Airbus 319-115 with 120 economy and 8 business seats. The Airlines is all set to start high altitude operations to Lhasa in summer of 2021 and plans to initiate flights to various new destinations as well.

In its first year of commercial operations, H9 received the international award for “Leading New International Airlines in South Asia” at South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2017. Recently in August 2020, H9 has successfully secured the prestigious certification of ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems (QMS).