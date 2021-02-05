Biden Gives 1st Foreign Policy Speech

Biden Gives 1st Foreign Policy Speech

Feb. 5, 2021, 7:21 a.m.

US President Joe Biden has stressed that he will strengthen ties with allies amid the growing influence of China and Russia.

Biden delivered his first foreign policy speech at the Department of State on Thursday.

He stressed the need to engage with the world once again to meet today's challenges. He cited, "advancing authoritarianism, including growing ambitions of China to rival the United States and the determination of Russia to damage and disrupt our democracy."

He stressed his commitment to rebuilding "the muscle of democratic alliances that have atrophied over the past few years" due to what he called "neglect and abuse," suggesting a setback under former President Donald Trump's administration.

Biden also expressed his willingness to work together with China when it is in US interests to do so.

He stressed the importance of diplomacy to meet global challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

He said, "America is back. Diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy." He said the US will renew its role in international institutions and reclaim its credibility and moral authority.

Biden also demanded Myanmar's military relinquish power seized by a coup, and release people they detained. He said, "We will work with our partners to support restoration of democracy and the rule of law and impose consequences on those responsible."

