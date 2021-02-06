China To Deliver 500000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

China To Deliver 500000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Feb. 6, 2021, 7:51 a.m.

Foreign Minister of China Wang announced that China will provide 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal on grant basis and stated that China would accord priority to Nepal in vaccine cooperation

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi held a telephonic conversation last evening. Matters of mutual interests were discussed during the conversation.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Gyawali thanked the Chinese Government for the support of COVID-19 vaccine and appreciated China’s stance to make it global public goods.

