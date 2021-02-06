Weather Update And Forecast For February 6 Across Nepal

Weather Update And Forecast For February 6 Across Nepal

Feb. 6, 2021, 7:29 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1 and at some places of Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.

