Weather Update And Forecast For February 6 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2 and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at some places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions.