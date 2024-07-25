Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In One Or Two Places Of All Six Provinces Except Madhesh Province

July 25, 2024, 7:57 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and monsoon trough in middle, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

