COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 87 New Cases, 111 Recovery And 5 Deaths

With 87 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272430.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3022 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 87were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 111persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 268660 the recovery rate is 98.61 percent.

There were 5 death from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2052. There are 1718 are active cases in the country.