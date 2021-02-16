Kathmandu Valley Registers 47 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3324 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 47 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 47 cases, Kathmandu districts records 37 cases followed by Lalitpur 6 and Bhaktapur only 4. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

With 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 272945.