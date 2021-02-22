Kathmandu Valley Registers 52 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Registers 52 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 22, 2021, 6:51 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3681Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 52 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 52 cases, Kathmandu districts records 42 number of cases followed by Lalitpur 4 and Bhaktapur 6. Presently, there are 929 active cases in Kathmandu district, 32 in Lalitpur, and 19 in Bhaktapur

With 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 273556.

