Tiger Woods Seriously Injured In A Car Accident

Tiger Woods Seriously Injured In A Car Accident

Feb. 24, 2021, 12:38 p.m.

Tiger Woods is "awake and responsive" following surgery on serious leg injuries suffered in a car crash in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 15-time golf major champion, 45, had to be "extricated from the wreck" by firefighters and paramedics.

A statement published on the American's Twitter account said he had suffered "open fractures" to his lower right leg and ankle.

Injuries to his foot and ankle have been stabilised with screws and pins.

"He [Woods] is currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room," added the statement.

Woods 'not able to stand'

Woods was "fortunate to be alive" said a deputy from the LA County Sheriff's Department, who was first on the scene of the accident which took place at 07:18 local time on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

Carlos Gonzalez said the golfer was "not able to stand under his own power" before being removed from the vehicle which had sustained major damage.

He said that the American was wearing his seatbelt and was "still calm and lucid" when he told him his name.

"It's very fortunate that Mr Woods was able to come out of this alive," he added.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that Woods' car "crossed the centre-divider to the point that it rested several hundred feet away" and "that indicates they were going at a relatively greater speed than normal".

He added: "However, because it is downhill, it slopes and curves, that area has a high frequency of accidents. It is not uncommon."

He said the car hit a kerb, a tree and rolled over several times. Villanueva added "there was no evidence of impairment" with Woods.

Source: BBC

Agencies

PM Oli To Face House Of Representatives
Feb 24, 2021
Nepal To Administer Second Dose Of Vaccine After 8 Weeks
Feb 24, 2021
Gold Price Up By Rs 1,100 Per Tola
Feb 24, 2021
Tatopani Customs Reopens, Container Restrictions Lifted
Feb 24, 2021
Girls Under18 Represents 20 Per Cent Among Women Undergoing Safe Abortion In Karnali
Feb 23, 2021

More on Sports

Japan Government Denies Report Of Olympic Cancellation By Agencies 1 month ago
Ronaldo Beats Messi To Be Crowned Player Of The Century At Globe Soccer Awards By Agencies 1 month, 4 weeks ago
Manchester City Defeats Arsenal 4-1 Booked An EFL Cup Semi-final Spot By Agencies 2 months ago
Messi Breaks Pele's One-club Scoring Record as He Nets 644th Goal For Barcelona By Agencies 2 months ago
Real Madrid Defeats Eibar 1-3 By Agencies 2 months ago
Messi Equalizes Pele For Foal Record By Agencies 2 months ago

The Latest

Hydro Meteorological Events Increasingly Becoming Dangerous Not Only In Nepal But Also Here In Japan: Professor Satoru Nishikawa By Keshab Poudel Feb 24, 2021
Japan Appoints Takada “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2021
PM Oli To Face House Of Representatives By Agencies Feb 24, 2021
Nepal To Administer Second Dose Of Vaccine After 8 Weeks By Agencies Feb 24, 2021
Gold Price Up By Rs 1,100 Per Tola By Agencies Feb 24, 2021
Tatopani Customs Reopens, Container Restrictions Lifted By Agencies Feb 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75