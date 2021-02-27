COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 81 New Cases 62 Recovery And 2 Deaths

With 81 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274065.
Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2824 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 81 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.
He said that 62 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 270325. The recovery rate is 98.64 percent.
There were 4 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2771. There are 936 are active cases in the country.
