India Tightens Security At Jamunah Checkpoint In Nepalgunj

March 2, 2021, 7:50 a.m.

Indian side on Monday suddenly tightened security checks at the Jamunaha border checkpoint reports The Rising Nepal. Vehicles have formed long queues at the border as tougher security measures have led to increased checking of goods.

The Seema Suraksha Baal (SSB) deployed in the border point has increased its vigilance along the border and has been allowing citizens of both the countries to move only after an extended interrogation.

Following strict security checks in the border point, cross-border movement has been badly affected, citizens of both the countries complained reports the Daily.

But suddenly from Monday, the Indian side has tightened security checks on the border. They were not allowing rickshaws and bicycles to cross the border and allowing people’s movement only after a long interrogation, he added.

According to the daily, Chief of the Jamunah Police Office, Assistant Sub-inspector Bishnu Giri said the Indian side had tightened security checks from today as a senior official of SSB had given strict instruction to the SSB to tighten security check, following his monitoring in the checkpoint.

He said the security personnel of Nepali side were doing the same as the Indian side, said Giri.

The citizens of both the countries, who have been commuting on a daily basis through this checkpoint for various purposes, have demanded with the security forces of both sides to ease the movement.

