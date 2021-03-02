Weather Analysis And Forecast For March 2 Across Nepal

March 2, 2021, 6:59 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

