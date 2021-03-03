338 Households Displaced In Fungling Due To Fire

Massive fire incidents have been recurring in the Fungling bazaar of Taplejung over the years reports RSS.

According to national news agency, the recent incident of the fire has destroyed 152 houses and displaced 393 households in Taplejung. In the fire incident that took place in 28 March 2004, as many as 45 houses were turned into ashes and 129 households got displaced.

Likewise, eight houses were destroyed and 18 families were displaced in another incident of an inferno that occurred at Sherpa Tole on 8 February 2013. Similarly, the fire that broke out at the Tukrebazaar area on 4 November 2013 also destroyed four houses and caused 17 families to displacement.

As many as 37 houses were completely destroyed in a fire incident that occurred at Fungliung-4, Tokmedanda in 23 March 2015. Some 145 households were rendered displaced after the incident. Some 29 families were displaced after the fire incident took place at a taxi counter in the old Bank line area on 11 May 2020.

According to the Taplejung district data, the fire that occurred at the district's second big bazaar, Dovan, on Tuesday destroyed 49 houses and displaced 55 households.