COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 66 New Cases 58 Recoveries And 0 Deaths

With 66 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274721.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 4111 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 66 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 58 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 270886. The recovery rate is 98.60 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3010. There are 825 are active cases in the country.