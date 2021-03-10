Weather Forecast For March 10 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly region of the country towards afternoon.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.