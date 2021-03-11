Kathmandu Valley Logs 40 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4484 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 40 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 40 cases, Kathmandu districts records 36 cases followed by Bhaktapur 6 .

With 92 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275070.