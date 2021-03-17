Prachanda Elected PP Leader Of CPN(MC)

Chairperson of Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has been elected the parliamentary party leader of the party reports RSS.

According to RSS, the parliamentary party meeting today elected Dahal to the post of the PP leader, according to CPN (MC) leader Barsha Man Pun.

Likewise, Dinanath Sharma was elected the parliamentary party leader of the CPN (MC) in the National Assembly.

The meeting today also decided to seek a clarification from four House of Representatives members and two National Assembly members of the party for remaining with the CPN-UML. Prior to this, the party's standing committee and central committee meeting had already sought clarification from 22 leaders including the six MPs.

The CPN (MC) parliamentary party met for the first time since the Supreme Court nullified the Nepal Communist Party to bring CPN (MC) and CPN (UML) back to existence. The meeting also concluded that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli should resign on moral grounds following the decision of the apex court to nullify his undemocratic step of dissolving the House of Representatives.

RSS reports speaking at the meeting, CPN (MC) Chair Dahal apprised the PP members about the contemporary political developments and shared the possibility of the party joining hands with the JSP and the NC to form the next government. The meeting ended by forming a task force to amend the PP's statute, leader Pun said.