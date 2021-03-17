Prachanda Elected PP Leader Of CPN(MC)

Prachanda Elected PP Leader Of CPN(MC)

March 17, 2021, 6:09 a.m.

Chairperson of Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has been elected the parliamentary party leader of the party reports RSS.

According to RSS, the parliamentary party meeting today elected Dahal to the post of the PP leader, according to CPN (MC) leader Barsha Man Pun.

Likewise, Dinanath Sharma was elected the parliamentary party leader of the CPN (MC) in the National Assembly.

The meeting today also decided to seek a clarification from four House of Representatives members and two National Assembly members of the party for remaining with the CPN-UML. Prior to this, the party's standing committee and central committee meeting had already sought clarification from 22 leaders including the six MPs.

The CPN (MC) parliamentary party met for the first time since the Supreme Court nullified the Nepal Communist Party to bring CPN (MC) and CPN (UML) back to existence. The meeting also concluded that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli should resign on moral grounds following the decision of the apex court to nullify his undemocratic step of dissolving the House of Representatives.

RSS reports speaking at the meeting, CPN (MC) Chair Dahal apprised the PP members about the contemporary political developments and shared the possibility of the party joining hands with the JSP and the NC to form the next government. The meeting ended by forming a task force to amend the PP's statute, leader Pun said.

Agencies

North Korea Warns US Not To Make Any Move
Mar 17, 2021
It Was Not A Good Signal To Boycott The Tea Reception Invited By Party Chair: PM Oli
Mar 16, 2021
1,605,706 Have Received The First Dose Of Vaccine: Spokesperson Dr. Gautam
Mar 16, 2021
Pakistan Imposes Partial Lockdown In Some Areas
Mar 15, 2021
At Least 20 Demonstrators Killed In Myanmar
Mar 15, 2021

More on Politics

It Was Not A Good Signal To Boycott The Tea Reception Invited By Party Chair: PM Oli By Agencies 16 hours, 11 minutes ago
CPN (Maoist Center) Decides To Call Back Ministers From Cabinet By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
COURT VERDICT PM Oli In Command By A Correspondent 4 days ago
Prime Minister Oli Reshuffled CPN-UML By Agencies 4 days, 13 hours ago
CPN (UML) To Hold General Convention On Nov 18-22 By Agencies 4 days, 13 hours ago
UML, JSP Close To Agreement By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

North Korea Warns US Not To Make Any Move By Agencies Mar 17, 2021
Fifteen European Countries Temporarily Suspend The Use Of AstraZeneca's Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For March 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 17, 2021
President Bhandari To Pay Visit To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2021
1,605,706 Have Received The First Dose Of Vaccine: Spokesperson Dr. Gautam By Agencies Mar 16, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 43 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75