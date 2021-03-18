Massage Parlor Shootings In Atlanta Leave 8 Dead

Investigators probing Tuesday's shootings in the US state of Georgia say six of the victims were of Asian descent.

A gunman attacked three locations, including a massage parlor, killing eight people.

The suspect is Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old Georgia man. He has been charged with murder.

Police said on Wednesday they believe the attacks were carried out by the suspect alone, and that they found a firearm in his car.

They also reported the suspect told them that he was not motivated by racial discrimination or prejudice. But they said it is too early to determine the motive for the attacks.

Violence believed to be targeting Asian-Americans is becoming a serious issue in the United States.

A US human rights group whose members include Asian-Americans condemned the killings.