Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel Resigns

Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel Resigns

March 19, 2021, 4:20 p.m.

Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel has resigned from his position. Addressing a press meet on Friday, AG Kharel informed that he had tendered resignation.

Kharel was appointed to the post as the 26th Attorney General of the country by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on February 20, 2018.

Kharel has claimed that he resigned in consultation with the Prime Minister and without any pressure.

Ramesh Badal has been recommended by the PM's office for the position of Attorney General.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 45 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 19, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 125 New Cases, 123 Recoveries And 1 Deaths
Mar 19, 2021
Both bilateral and multilateral levels are also reflected in the voting pattern of Nepal at the UN : Hanan Goder-Goldberger, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal
Mar 19, 2021
Nepal Is Firmly Committed To Further Strengthen Relations With Israel
Mar 19, 2021
Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country
Mar 19, 2021

More on News

Nepal Is Firmly Committed To Further Strengthen Relations With Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 36 minutes ago
Tanzania's President Dies Aged 61 After Covid Rumours By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
One Killed In Tiger Attack By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
President Bhandari To Pay Visit To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
President Bhandari Calls All-Party Meeting Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Eight Injured In Explosion At Revenue Office In Siraha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

NRB Says Transactions Through Digital Payments Shot Up By Agencies Mar 19, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 45 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 125 New Cases, 123 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2021
EU SUPPORT TO BUNGAMATI Reviving Tradition By A Correspondent Mar 19, 2021
Nepal Postponed Vaccination Campaign Indefinitely Due To Lack of Vaccine By Agencies Mar 19, 2021
Both bilateral and multilateral levels are also reflected in the voting pattern of Nepal at the UN : Hanan Goder-Goldberger, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75