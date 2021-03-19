Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel Resigns

Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel has resigned from his position. Addressing a press meet on Friday, AG Kharel informed that he had tendered resignation.

Kharel was appointed to the post as the 26th Attorney General of the country by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on February 20, 2018.

Kharel has claimed that he resigned in consultation with the Prime Minister and without any pressure.

Ramesh Badal has been recommended by the PM's office for the position of Attorney General.