Kathmandu Valley Reports 58 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Confirms 58 COVID-19 Cases

March 20, 2021, 5:11 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2637 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 58 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 58 cases, Kathmandu districts records 42 cases followed by Lalitpur 15 and Bhaktapur 1 .

With 79 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275825.

