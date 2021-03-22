COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 150 New Cases, 99 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

With 150 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276056.

According to Ministry of Health and Population , 4472 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 150 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 99 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 272020. The recovery rate is 98.57 percent.

There were 3 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3019. There are 1017 are active cases in the country.