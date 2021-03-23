COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 188 New Cases And 77 Recoveries

With 188 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276244.

According to Ministry of Health and Population , 4032 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 188 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 77 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 272091. The recovery rate is 98.5 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3019. There are 1123 are active cases in the country.