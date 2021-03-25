COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 120 New Cases And 85 Recoveries

With 120 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276509.

According to Ministry of Health and Population , 2891 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 120 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 85 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 272272. The recovery rate is 98.5 percent.

There were one deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3020. There are 1217 are active cases in the country.