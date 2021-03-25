COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 120 New Cases And 85 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 120 New Cases And 85 Recoveries

March 25, 2021, 4:53 p.m.

With 120 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276509.

According to Ministry of Health and Population , 2891 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 120 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 85 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 272272. The recovery rate is 98.5 percent.

There were one deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3020. There are 1217 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

IFC And Nepal Stock Exchange To Work For Gender Equality
Mar 25, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 65 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 25, 2021
Weather Forecasting And Analysis For March 25
Mar 25, 2021
Germany Provides Rs.1.4 Billion Grant To Nepal
Mar 24, 2021
Rohini Rana’s Cook Book Published
Mar 24, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 65 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
PM Oli Urges Precautions Against New Variant Of the Coronavirus By Agencies 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
India Reports Novel Coronavirus Variant, Daily Deaths At Year's High By REUTERS 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 63 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 145 New Cases And 90 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
A New Wave Of Coronavirus Surges By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago

The Latest

IFC And Nepal Stock Exchange To Work For Gender Equality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2021
Kathmandu Valley’s Air Pollution Has Worsened By Agencies Mar 25, 2021
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Into Sea Of Japan By Agencies Mar 25, 2021
Delhi Reportedly Halts AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Exports By Agencies Mar 25, 2021
Weather Forecasting And Analysis For March 25 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2021
Germany Provides Rs.1.4 Billion Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75