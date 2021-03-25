Weather Forecasting And Analysis For March 25

Weather Forecasting And Analysis For March 25

March 25, 2021, 7:20 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the Province.

