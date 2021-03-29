Second National Cyber Security Seminar Concluded

March 29, 2021, 7:51 a.m.

Chief of the Army Staff (CoAS) General Purnachandra Thapa attended as a chief guest of two day Second National Cyber Security Seminar held at Tribhuwan Army Club.

The seminar discussed the need for National Cyber ​​Security Policy, and its effective implementation. According to the Directorate of Public Relations and Information of the Army Headquarters, the symposium was held at Tribhuvan Army Officers Club under the coordination of the Cyber ​​Security Branch of the Nepali Army.

Considering the development of information technology in the world and possible cyber security attacks and threats, a two-day 'Second National Cyber ​​Security Seminar’ concluded on Saturday.

The participants have also discussed establishment of National Cyber ​​Defence System, need for National Cyber ​​Security Operations Centre, and preparation and design for National Cyber ​​Information Exchange Mechanism among all the security bodies.

The closing ceremony was attended by government agencies, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Department of Information, Nepal Telecommunication Authority, Nepal Telecom, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, National Investigation Department and Internet Service Providers’ Association of Nepal (ISPAN), Nepal Bankers Association, Computer Association of Nepal, and other private institutions and colleges.

