12 Persons Returned From India Test Positive For Coronavirus

March 30, 2021, 9:12 a.m.

The number of coronavirus-infected persons has increased in the recent days in a temporary corona hospital in Dhangadhi reports RSS.

The temporary corona hospital under the Seti Provincial Hospital witnessed 15 cases on Monday out of 29 RT-PCR tests, Seti Provincial Hospital’s Information Officer Dilip Kumar Shrestha said.

According to RSS, of the 15 infected persons, 12 are returnees from different cities of India.

According to Shrestha, a 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman from Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-3 tested positive for the virus while a youth from ward no. 2 of the Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City also tested positive.

Likewise, other infected persons, who returned from India, are from Doti, Kanchanpur and Kailali districts, Information Officer Shrestha said.

Agencies

