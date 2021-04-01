Kathmandu Valley Logs 86 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4213 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 86 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 86 cases, Kathmandu districts records 23 cases followed by Lalitpur 8 and Bhaktapur 5.

With 152new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 277461.