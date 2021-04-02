Nepal Received Three Lost Nepali Antiquities In New York

Nepal Received Three Lost Nepali Antiquities In New York

April 2, 2021, 7:19 a.m.

The Consulate General of Nepal in New York received three Nepali lost antiquities from the New York County District Attorney's Office in New York.

On behalf of the Government of Nepal, Acting Consul General Bishnu Prasad Gautam, and District Attorney of New York County Cyrus Vance Jr. signed an agreement establishing the recovery, hand over and repatriation of the antiquities to Nepal.

Joan Illuzzi-Orbon, Executive District Attorney of New York County handed over the antiquities to the Acting Consul General at a ceremony organized by the New York County District Attorney's Office at its premises.

The received antiquities: Seated Ganesha, circa 15-16th Century AD., size 3.13 x 2.12 x 5.5 inch; Seated Buddha in Bhumisparsa Mudra, circa 14-15th Century AD, size 7.13 x 4.5 x 9 inch; Wooden Beam depicting a colored Apsara, circa 13th Century AD, size 8 x 9 x 50 inch, will be sent to Nepal by the Consulate soon.

Speaking at the ceremony, Acting Consul General Gautam expressed deep gratitude to the United States Department of Homeland Security and its officials, District Attorney of New York County Vance, Executive District Attorney Illuzzi-Orbon; Acting Assistant Special Agent of the Department of Homeland Security and in-charge of investigation Erick Silverman; Chief of Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the District Attorney New York County Col. Matthew Bogdanos; and analysts for their hard work.

DSC_0944.JPG

He appreciated their dedication and collaboration in recovery and returning these Nepali artifacts to Nepal. He welcomed their commitment to working jointly for the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage.

He expressed hope to continue receiving similar cooperation from all in recovering and reinstating other lost antiquities of Nepal, in the future. He thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal for their guidance and coordination in this process.

Executive District Attorney Illuzzi-Orbon expressed satisfaction to have been able to recover and handover the lost Nepali antiquities back to Nepal. She expressed a deep commitment to working together with the Department of Homeland Security and all other countries in pursuit of tracking antiquities illegally owned and return to their rightful countries and people. She highlighted that the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of New York District Attorney's Office created by Mr. Vance in 2017 with a vision to stopping the trade of stolen antiquities from historic sites around the world, has done an excellent job in its mandate and helping to restore back.

These antiquities were recovered by the Department of Homeland Security from a network of international smugglers of antiquities and their associates. New York County District Attorney's Office managed to win the rigorous legal processes before securing the release of these artifacts and handing them over to Nepal. Investigation on the people involved in illegal possession, exportation, and sale of antiquities is ongoing.

According to a press release issued by the Consulate General of Nepal, New York, on the occasion, the Consulate General also honored the high officials present on the occasion and involved in this process by decorating with ceremonial scaft (khada) in recognition of their hard work. Consul from the Consulate Ganesh Adhikari, other officials from the Department of Homeland Security, and New York County District Attorney's Office, and some media representatives were present on the occasion.

DSC_0974 (1).JPG

