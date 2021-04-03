COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 128 New Cases 161 Recoveries And 1Deaths

With 128 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 277768.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 2727 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 128 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Ministry said that 161 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 273123. The recovery rate is 98.4 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3032. There are 1623are active cases in the country.