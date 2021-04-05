Ambassador Of Pakistan Scholarships Provided To 550 Nepali Students

Ambassador Of Pakistan Scholarships Provided To 550 Nepali Students

April 5, 2021, 4:44 p.m.

President of Nepal-Pakistan Friendship & Cultural Association Himalaya Shumsher Rana gives Away Pakistan Embassy Scholarships.

Rana gave away Ambassador of Pakistan Scholarships to 550 Nepali students. The scholarships amounting to NRs 10000/- each was awarded to deserving/ bright students of government schools from across Nepal.

WhatsApp Image 2021-04-05 at 15.37.41.jpeg

Speaking at the occasion Rana appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Embassy to enhance people-to-people contact between the two counties especially in the field of education.

This, he said, was a reflection of the friendly ties between Pakistan and Nepal. He expressed appreciation for the Embassy’s efforts which, he said, had gone a long way in bringing the youth of the two counties closer.

Pakistan Ambassador Syed Haider Shah expressed his resolve and desire to further expand the scholarship program and expressed gratitude to the Himalaya Shamsher Rana for gracing the ceremony.

Ambassador of Pakistan scholarship program started in 2013 has been growing over the years and has become popular among Nepali youth as a symbol of Pakistan-Nepal friendship.

WhatsApp Image 2021-04-05 at 15.37.38 (1).jpeg

The 9th Annual Ambassador of Pakistan Scholarship program was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan at Hyatt Regency, Kathmandu.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 138 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 05, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 266 New Cases, 102 Recoveries And 4 Deaths
Apr 05, 2021
Two India Funded Projects Inaugurated
Apr 05, 2021
Golchha Group Signs PPA With NEA For 2 MW Solar Power
Apr 05, 2021
NOC Increases Prices Of Petrol And Diesel By Rs 2 Per Liter
Apr 05, 2021

More on National

Two India Funded Projects Inaugurated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
MELAMCHI PROJECT Water At The Tap By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 10 hours ago
STATUE OF LATE DILLI JUNG THAPA Cause For Recognition By A Correspondent 1 day, 12 hours ago
Air Pollution Level Improve, Few More Days To Get Completely Clear Kathmandu Valley By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
India Builds A School In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Nepal To Close Schools From Tuesday To Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Bangladesh Announces A Week Long Lockdown To Contain COVID-19 By Agencies Apr 05, 2021
India's Daily Virus Cases Breach 100,000 By REUTERS Apr 05, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 138 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 266 New Cases, 102 Recoveries And 4 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2021
Golchha Group Signs PPA With NEA For 2 MW Solar Power By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2021
POLITICS Unfolding Challenges By A Correspondent Apr 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75