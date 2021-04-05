Ambassador Of Pakistan Scholarships Provided To 550 Nepali Students

President of Nepal-Pakistan Friendship & Cultural Association Himalaya Shumsher Rana gives Away Pakistan Embassy Scholarships.

Rana gave away Ambassador of Pakistan Scholarships to 550 Nepali students. The scholarships amounting to NRs 10000/- each was awarded to deserving/ bright students of government schools from across Nepal.

Speaking at the occasion Rana appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Embassy to enhance people-to-people contact between the two counties especially in the field of education.

This, he said, was a reflection of the friendly ties between Pakistan and Nepal. He expressed appreciation for the Embassy’s efforts which, he said, had gone a long way in bringing the youth of the two counties closer.

Pakistan Ambassador Syed Haider Shah expressed his resolve and desire to further expand the scholarship program and expressed gratitude to the Himalaya Shamsher Rana for gracing the ceremony.

Ambassador of Pakistan scholarship program started in 2013 has been growing over the years and has become popular among Nepali youth as a symbol of Pakistan-Nepal friendship.

The 9th Annual Ambassador of Pakistan Scholarship program was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan at Hyatt Regency, Kathmandu.